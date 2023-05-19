In pics | Canada continues to battle wildfires

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Canada is still trying to bring wildfires and now the government has called for foreign help. The wildfires have spread across vast swathes of the western half of the country. The fires that have devastated oil-producing Alberta province have now spread to British Columbia and Saskatchewan and also Northwest territories.

Fire near Fox Lake

The image shows smoke rising above southwest perimeter of the Paskwa fire. The fire is near Fox Lake, Alberta.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Firefighters tackle the flames

Seen here is a Canadian Forces member from 41 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) extinguishes a hot spot in Drayton Valley, Alberta.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Widespread destruction

Adam Norris, a property owner, looks on at the damage at his home outside the town Draytona, Alberta on, May 08 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

National parks not spared either

Smoke rises from the Paskwa Wildfire (HLW030) as it burns near the Wood Buffalo National Park boundary outside Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 14, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Social media full of images and videos

In this grab taken from a social media video, smoke rises from a wildfire in Strathcona County, Alberta, on May 5, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Trudeau surveys damage

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudea walks with Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault walk as they speak with Canadian Forces personnel.

(Photograph: Reuters )

