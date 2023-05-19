In pics | Canada continues to battle wildfires
Canada is still trying to bring wildfires and now the government has called for foreign help. The wildfires have spread across vast swathes of the western half of the country. The fires that have devastated oil-producing Alberta province have now spread to British Columbia and Saskatchewan and also Northwest territories.
Fire near Fox Lake
The image shows smoke rising above southwest perimeter of the Paskwa fire. The fire is near Fox Lake, Alberta.
Firefighters tackle the flames
Seen here is a Canadian Forces member from 41 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) extinguishes a hot spot in Drayton Valley, Alberta.
Widespread destruction
Adam Norris, a property owner, looks on at the damage at his home outside the town Draytona, Alberta on, May 08 2023.
National parks not spared either
Smoke rises from the Paskwa Wildfire (HLW030) as it burns near the Wood Buffalo National Park boundary outside Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 14, 2023.
Social media full of images and videos
In this grab taken from a social media video, smoke rises from a wildfire in Strathcona County, Alberta, on May 5, 2023.
Trudeau surveys damage
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudea walks with Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault walk as they speak with Canadian Forces personnel.
