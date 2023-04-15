In pics: Bostonians recall horrific marathon bombing, 10 years on

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Terrorists set off two bombs 14 seconds apart near the Boston Marathon finish line ten years ago. The explosions left three people dead, close to 300 others wounded, and thousands of people's lives forever changed. Every year on April 15, One Boston Day is now marked in remembrance of the 2013 Boston Marathon victims, survivors, and first responders, which included two police officers.

Remembering the Boston Marathon blasts, 10 years on

Families of those died in the Boston Marathon bombing honoured the 10th anniversary of the tragedy early on Saturday by slowly walking together to the memorial locations close to the finish line and laying wreaths. A bagpiper was playing "The Bells of Dunblane" while a few runners looked on.

(Photograph: AP )

Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was running for City Council for the first time at the time of the bombing, joined the sombre march. They stood in silence beside the families at each memorial site, which is designated by three stone pillars for the three victims.

(Photograph: AP )

Two pressure cooker bombs detonated at the marathon finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 260 others. Chinese doctoral student Lu Lingzi, 23, a Medford, Massachusetts restaurant manager named Krystle Campbell, 29, and 8-year-old Martin Richard, who had gone to watch the marathon with his family, were among those killed.



(Photograph: AP )

Officer Sean Collier of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police was shot and killed in his car during a tense, four-day manhunt that shut down the city. Officer Dennis Simmonds of the Boston Police Department died a year after being hurt in a shootout with the bombers. Hours after his brother's killing, police found a bleeding and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in a boat anchored in a backyard in the Boston neighbourhood of Watertown. Tsarnaev was given a death sentence, and his attempt to evade execution has garnered a lot of attention in recent years.



(Photograph: Reuters )

The bombing motivated many in the running community and inspired many of those affected by the terror incidents to run the marathon. "Boston Strong" became the city's rallying cry as a result of the explosion.

(Photograph: AP )