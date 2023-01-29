In Pics | Beating Retreat ceremony fills national capital's atmosphere with Indian tunes

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Indian President Droupadi Murmu graced the Beating Retreat ceremony which was held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Sunday evening. The ceremony marked the formal end of India's Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony was also attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Indian tunes captivate the audience

Twenty-nine foot-tapping and captivating Indian tunes were performed by the musical bands of the Navy, Army, State Police, the Central Armed Police Force and Air Force, as the national capital was lashed by rains.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Singing to the tunes of India

The Indian Navy band played 'Ekla Cholo Re', 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', 'Jai Bharati' and 'Aprajey Arjun', 'Charkha', 'Vayu Shakti', 'Swadeshi' was played by Indian Air Force's band. Songs like 'Shankhnaad', 'Sher-e-Jawan', 'Bhupal', 'Agranee Bharat', 'Young India', 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Drummers Call', and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' were played by the Indian Army's band.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Band and their band leaders

The Army Band was led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh while M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar were commanders of the Naval and Air Force band. Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh conducted the State Police and CAPF bands.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ceremony concludes with 'Jana Gana Mana'

To conclude the ceremony, 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Saare Jahan se accha' was played as the national flag was lowered, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Drone show cancelled

The nation was set to witness the biggest drone show of the country which would have comprised of 3,500 indigenous drones. However, the show was cancelled due to the rainy weather. The pictures of the drone show clicked during rehearsals were widely shared on social media platforms.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Raisina Hills, Kartavya Path lit

After the ceremony was over, the President's House on the Raisina Hills and the Kartavya Path were lit.



(Photograph: Twitter )