In pics | As anti-government protests escalates in Peru, president urges for peace

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

On Wednesday as anti-government protests escalated in Peru, President Dina Boluarte urged the demonstrators to gather in the capital Lima "peacefully and calmly," even as they demand her resignation. Take a look at the pictures:

Protesters gather in Lima

The South American country has been in chaos and has been witnessing deadly protests for the last five weeks, since the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo in early December. After him, Dina took charge. Being angry with the decision, thousands of Castillo's have been protesting demanding her resignation.

Protesters clash with police in Lima

Demonstartors clash with the police while staging anti-government in Lima.

Police throws smoke bombs

As the protest escalated, a police officer in the pic above throws smoke at the protesters.

Take Lima but peacefully and calmly, says Dina

Amid violent clashes, Dina in a speech at Peru's Constitutional Court, said,"We know they want to take Lima, given everything that is coming out on social media, on the 18th and 19th (Wednesday and Thursday)." "I call on them to take Lima, yes, but peacefully and calmly. I am waiting for them in the seat of government to discuss their social agendas."

Justice for Peru

Till now at least 42 people have died in clashes between the protesters and security forces, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman.

