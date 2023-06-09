In Pics | ANDI, the thermal dummy aiding research on heat-related illnesses

ANDI is a thermal dummy used by researchers at Arizona State University to study the impacts of extreme heat on the human body. ANDI is kept in a thermal chamber, the temperature and humidity of which are controlled by the researchers in such a way that it recreates any environment on Earth.

ANDI

With rising temperatures and intense heat waves every year, researchers have taken the help of ANDI to study the impacts of extreme heat on the human body. ANDI has 35 different surface areas which are all individually controlled with temperature sensors, heat flux sensors and pores to sweat. To understand the response of the human body under different extreme heat, researchers simulate different weather conditions.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Heat-related illness

During his interaction with Reuters, Konrad Rykaczewski, associate professor at the School for Engineering of Matter, Transport and Energy at Arizona State University said, "One of the areas we want to explore is, as somebody has experienced a heat-related illness or death, could we go and understand in detail what was happening to the core temperature?”

(Photograph: Reuters )

Hundreds die due to extreme heat

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur in the US each year and an average of 9,235 people are hospitalised. ANDI is the key to finding out what happens to the human body during a heat stroke.

(Photograph: Reuters )

ANDI is not a new concept

The idea behind ANDI is not new. Thermal dummies, which are also known as manikins, are most commonly used by high-end performance apparel designers to optimise ski jackets or other temperature-controlling garments.

(Photograph: Reuters )

ANDI can be used outdoors

There are around ten ANDI manikins across the world for this type of use. However, Arizona State University's ANDI is the only one of two used by research institutions. It is also the first which can be used outdoors.

(Photograph: Reuters )