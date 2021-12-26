In pics: 17 years on, a look back at 2004 Tsunami that wiped few communities off the map in seconds

December 26 marks the 17 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province triggerd a deadly Tsunami in the Indian Ocean, killing 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. According to geological estimates, the 2004 earthquake was the third-largest of its type to ever be recorded, and it managed to even trigger aftershocks as far away as in Alaska.

According to a report by CNN, the tremors were so powerful that it was one of those rare instances when the entire planet vibrated and no place on Earth escaped movement.