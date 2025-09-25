If You Loved Alice in Borderland, don’t miss these 7 survival thriller series on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Did you love watching Alice in Borderland? Then you should definitely watch these 7 more survival thrillers filled with intense challenges, mind games, and desperate fights for life. Get ready for edge-of-your-seat action and gripping stories that won’t let go.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis
This series follows a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wild after a plane crash. They face terrifying survival challenges and psychological horror, struggling to stay alive while keeping dark secrets.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds
Based on a real Arctic expedition, this slow-building thriller shows a crew trapped in ice battling hunger, madness, and mysterious forces. It’s a haunting, intense story of survival in extreme cold.
Platform: Amazon Prime
Cast: Jodie Turner-Smith, Antonio Banderas
Content: A tense thriller about a woman trapped in a shipping container with no food or water. Alone and desperate, every breath counts as she fights to survive in complete isolation.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Gaspar Úbeda, Mercedes Morán
In a frozen, alien-infested Buenos Aires, a group of survivors must navigate a deadly snowfall. The series explores fear, isolation, and the will to live in a harsh, broken world.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Bear Grylls
An interactive survival show where viewers make choices to help Bear Grylls survive tough wilderness situations. It’s an engaging mix of adventure and real-life survival tactics.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Martín Neto, Paulina Gálvez
Based on the true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash, this series follows survivors who face brutal cold and tough decisions to stay alive in the mountains.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole
Inspired by a real expedition, it tells the harrowing story of two men trying to survive in Arctic ice while searching for lost maps. The film mixes history with raw survival drama.