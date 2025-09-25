LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /If You Loved Alice in Borderland, don’t miss these 7 survival thriller series on Netflix and other OTT

If You Loved Alice in Borderland, don’t miss these 7 survival thriller series on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 18:13 IST

Did you love watching Alice in Borderland? Then you should definitely watch these 7 more survival thrillers filled with intense challenges, mind games, and desperate fights for life. Get ready for edge-of-your-seat action and gripping stories that won’t let go.

1. Yellowjackets
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

1. Yellowjackets

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis

This series follows a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wild after a plane crash. They face terrifying survival challenges and psychological horror, struggling to stay alive while keeping dark secrets.

2. The Terror
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

2. The Terror

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds
Based on a real Arctic expedition, this slow-building thriller shows a crew trapped in ice battling hunger, madness, and mysterious forces. It’s a haunting, intense story of survival in extreme cold.

3. Nowhere
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

3. Nowhere

Platform: Amazon Prime
Cast: Jodie Turner-Smith, Antonio Banderas
Content: A tense thriller about a woman trapped in a shipping container with no food or water. Alone and desperate, every breath counts as she fights to survive in complete isolation.

4. The Eternaut
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. The Eternaut

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Gaspar Úbeda, Mercedes Morán
In a frozen, alien-infested Buenos Aires, a group of survivors must navigate a deadly snowfall. The series explores fear, isolation, and the will to live in a harsh, broken world.

5. You vs Wild
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

5. You vs Wild

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Bear Grylls
An interactive survival show where viewers make choices to help Bear Grylls survive tough wilderness situations. It’s an engaging mix of adventure and real-life survival tactics.

6. Society of the Snow
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

6. Society of the Snow

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Martín Neto, Paulina Gálvez
Based on the true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash, this series follows survivors who face brutal cold and tough decisions to stay alive in the mountains.

7. Against the Ice
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

7. Against the Ice

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole
Inspired by a real expedition, it tells the harrowing story of two men trying to survive in Arctic ice while searching for lost maps. The film mixes history with raw survival drama.

Trending Photo

Airpods translation, new keypad design and more in iOS 26.1 beta
6

Airpods translation, new keypad design and more in iOS 26.1 beta

If you loved South Park, watch these hilarious animated shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
6

If you loved South Park, watch these hilarious animated shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Navratri 2025: 9 Goddesses we worship in 9 Days & what to offer them
10

Navratri 2025: 9 Goddesses we worship in 9 Days & what to offer them

Who makes the world’s most powerful Weapons? Meet the top defence manufacturers
7

Who makes the world’s most powerful Weapons? Meet the top defence manufacturers

Ladakh statehood protests: From ancient trade hub to India’s strategic union territory
8

Ladakh statehood protests: From ancient trade hub to India’s strategic union territory