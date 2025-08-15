/If nothing escapes a black hole, could one really swallow the entire universe?

In reality, a black hole’s gravitational influence is limited. Like any other massive object, its pull weakens with distance. According to NASA, even the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A, only strongly affects the stars in its immediate neighbourhood. Located about 26,000 light years from Earth, it poses no threat to our planet. Most stars in the galaxy are too far away to be drawn in, and the black hole has likely already consumed the material that formed nearby when the galaxy was young.

