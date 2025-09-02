/Ice Age: Boiling Point coming soon! A quick recap of previous 5 films in the Ice Age franchise

Recalling all the fun and adventure Ice Age films have given us, here’s a look back at the previous 5 films as Ice Age 6 release date and poster is unveiled by makers.
The sixth Ice Age is coming soon! The blockbuster American animated comedy movie is coming up in its new variant, Ice Age: Boiling Point. 20th Century Studios has confirmed that the sixth part of the franchise will release on February 5, 2027. The makers have promised that there will be more thrills and more fun in the upcoming sixth Ice Age film. Eventually, the film is likely to connect all the previous stories in the new film’s plot. The new movie might also finally answer some big questions, like what really happened to Scrat.
Chris Wedge directed movie, Ice Age first released in 2002. There and then, the film gained all the success and fame by generating a revenue of $383.3 million worldwide with just $59 million of movie budget. The film also received a lot of positive reviews by the critics at the time of its release. As a result, makers planned to enlarge their Ice Age franchise. Let's now take a look at the all the parts of Ice Age.
Ice Age- the film revolves around a trio of prehistoric animals. A group of friends, a woolly mammoth named Manny, Diego, a saber-tooth tiger, and Sid. They find a human infant and team up to rescue the baby and return him to his parents safely before a pack of saber-toothed tigers can find him and make him their source of food. The pack of animals struggles and goes through various hurdles just to save the life of that baby, and by the end, they become a family of three.
Another bang-on sequel of Ice Age came up in the year 2006. The story of the film goes along with Manny and his friends, Diego, and Sid. In the second part, the climate takes a big downfall as the massive flood is about to take place and the friends need to find a way to be safe. While finding a safe place, Manny meets Ellie, a female mammoth. As the weather starts becoming dangerous, Manny rushes to save Ellie despite their previous clashes.
In the Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, the once enemies, Manny and Ellie have now developed a bond and have been stuck together after surviving the massive fall in the second part of Ice Age. Soon, they get to know about Ellie’s pregnancy. But Manny is tense about whether he can give a better life to their baby once it arrives. On the other hand, Sid eagerly wants to start his parenthood life alone and steals three dinosaur eggs, which leads him to a bizarre underground world.
The 2012 release Ice Age: Continental Drift takes up from where the previous film ended. Ellie and Manny get separated from each other due to continental drift. Unfortunately, Manny also gets separated from his daughter, Peaches. The group of three faces many challenges, and unexpectedly meets with a group of pirates led by Captain Gutt.
The fifth part of the Ice Age took a mysterious turn when Manny learned that his daughter Peaches had grown up and announced her marriage to Julian. On the other hand, heartbroken Sid takes up all the arrangements for Peaches’ wedding. Scrat causes an asteroid to fly toward Earth. Manny, Sid, Diego, and their friends join Buck to stop the asteroid and save the world.