/Ice Age: Boiling Point coming soon! A quick recap of previous 5 films in the Ice Age franchise

In the Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, the once enemies, Manny and Ellie have now developed a bond and have been stuck together after surviving the massive fall in the second part of Ice Age. Soon, they get to know about Ellie’s pregnancy. But Manny is tense about whether he can give a better life to their baby once it arrives. On the other hand, Sid eagerly wants to start his parenthood life alone and steals three dinosaur eggs, which leads him to a bizarre underground world.