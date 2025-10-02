/Hurun India Rich List 2025: Which city boasts the most billionaires?

Globally, in the Hurun Global rankings, Shanghai has recently overtaken Mumbai as Asia’s top billionaire city, 92 billionaires in Shanghai versus 90 in Mumbai in 2025.
In 2025, India ranks third globally in terms of billionaire population, with 284 billionaires according to the Hurun Global Rich List.
Among Indian cities, Mumbai leads in terms of billionaire residents. It has been a perennial top city for ultra-wealth, thanks to its status as the financial and corporate capital.
Mumbai’s appeal lies in its concentration of financial institutions, stock exchanges, media houses, and a deep venture capital and startup ecosystem. It also contributes heavily to India’s fiscal revenues.
While Mumbai leads, cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also host sizable billionaire populations, though far behind Mumbai in scale.
The 2025 Hurun India Rich List shows strong momentum: India gained 13 new billionaires, and many existing ones saw large wealth jumps.
Mumbai’s domination underlines the concentration of wealth in a few urban hubs. But with rising startup and tech growth in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, the billionaire map may shift in future editions. Also, the fact that Shanghai now tops Asia suggests Indian cities must adapt to retain their edge.