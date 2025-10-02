LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Hurun India Rich List 2025: Which city boasts the most billionaires?

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Which city boasts the most billionaires?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 16:19 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 16:19 IST

Globally, in the Hurun Global rankings, Shanghai has recently overtaken Mumbai as Asia’s top billionaire city, 92 billionaires in Shanghai versus 90 in Mumbai in 2025.

1. India’s Billionaire Count in 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

1. India’s Billionaire Count in 2025

In 2025, India ranks third globally in terms of billionaire population, with 284 billionaires according to the Hurun Global Rich List.

2. Mumbai Still Dominates as Billionaire Hub
2 / 7
(Photograph: Asi)

2. Mumbai Still Dominates as Billionaire Hub

Among Indian cities, Mumbai leads in terms of billionaire residents. It has been a perennial top city for ultra-wealth, thanks to its status as the financial and corporate capital.

3. Mumbai vs Shanghai in Asia’s Billionaire Game
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Mumbai vs Shanghai in Asia’s Billionaire Game

Globally, in the Hurun Global rankings, Shanghai has recently overtaken Mumbai as Asia’s top billionaire city, 92 billionaires in Shanghai versus 90 in Mumbai in 2025.

4. Why Mumbai Remains a Billionaire Magnet
4 / 7
(Photograph: Gulfstream)

4. Why Mumbai Remains a Billionaire Magnet

Mumbai’s appeal lies in its concentration of financial institutions, stock exchanges, media houses, and a deep venture capital and startup ecosystem. It also contributes heavily to India’s fiscal revenues.

5. Other Indian Cities Making the List
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Other Indian Cities Making the List

While Mumbai leads, cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also host sizable billionaire populations, though far behind Mumbai in scale.

6. Billionaires’ Rise & Wealth Growth in 2025
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Billionaires’ Rise & Wealth Growth in 2025

The 2025 Hurun India Rich List shows strong momentum: India gained 13 new billionaires, and many existing ones saw large wealth jumps.

7. Implications & What to Watch
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

7. Implications & What to Watch

Mumbai’s domination underlines the concentration of wealth in a few urban hubs. But with rising startup and tech growth in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, the billionaire map may shift in future editions. Also, the fact that Shanghai now tops Asia suggests Indian cities must adapt to retain their edge.

Trending Photo

From Waqar Younis to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 200 Test wickets
5

From Waqar Younis to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 200 Test wickets

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025
5

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

Who’s warming the Earth most? Check the top 7 greenhouse gas emitters
7

Who’s warming the Earth most? Check the top 7 greenhouse gas emitters

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Which city boasts the most billionaires?
7

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Which city boasts the most billionaires?

Photos: Common questions about interstellar object 3I/Atlas answered
10

Photos: Common questions about interstellar object 3I/Atlas answered