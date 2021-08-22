Hurricane Grace devastates Mexico

Hurricane Grace killed at least eight people, including five children from the same family, as it tore through eastern Mexico

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico for second time

Hurricane Grace killed at least eight people, including five children from the same family, as it tore through eastern Mexico Saturday, causing flooding, mudslides and damage to homes and businesses.

The storm made landfall in Mexico for a second time near Tecolutla in Veracruz state as a major Category Three storm with winds of 125 miles (200 kilometers) per hour.

It later fizzled out as it moved inland over the central highlands, but not before causing widespread damage.

In the Veracruz state capital, Xalapa, streets were turned into muddy brown rivers.

(Photograph:AFP)