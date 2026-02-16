/How would USS Gerald R. Ford’s Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles shield the supercarrier from Iranian missile threats?

The United States Navy has announced the planned redeployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN‑78) from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. Though the primary role of the warship is of an airbase at sea, the carrier is equipped with a multi‑layered defensive system designed to protect the vessel from missile and aerial threats. One of the central components of that network is the RIM‑162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), a medium‑range, surface‑to‑air interceptor that forms a critical line of defence against fast, manoeuvring targets such as anti‑ship missiles and hostile aircraft.

