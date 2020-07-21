How UAE's 'Hope' set off for Mars voyage giving new hopes

UAE, on Monday, became the first Arab country to launch a space mission into the Mars. The probe dubbed "hope" is intended to reveal more details about the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

The launch

The rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan right on schedule at 6:58 am local time (2158 GMT Sunday). It has been earlier delayed twice due to bad weather, however the final liftoff looked smooth and successful.



(Photograph:AFP)