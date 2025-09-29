/How Sputnik 1, the world’s first satellite, changed space exploration forever: 6 interesting facts

On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial satellite, into Earth orbit. That single event triggered a cascade of scientific, political and technological changes that still resonate today. It transformed human ambition into orbital reality, reshaped the Cold War rivalry, and ushered in the modern era of satellites. Here are six key facts that show why Sputnik 1 was far more than just a metal sphere in space.

