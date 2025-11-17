LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How robotics is replacing human train track inspection worldwide

How robotics is replacing human train track inspection worldwide

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 17:40 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 17:40 IST

Robots and AI now inspect railway tracks faster and safer than humans. Drones and automated systems detect faults early, prevent accidents, and keep trains running smoothly. 

Robots Replace Humans in Track Inspections
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robots Replace Humans in Track Inspections

Robots conduct inspections in hard-to-reach or dangerous areas, reducing risk to human workers. They carry cameras and sensors to detect cracks, wear, and other issues automatically.​

AI-Powered Real-Time Analysis
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

AI-Powered Real-Time Analysis

Integrated AI analyses video and sensor data in real-time, identifying small defects humans might miss. This boosts accuracy and speeds up fault detection.​

Faster and More Frequent Inspections
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Faster and More Frequent Inspections

Robotic systems can inspect several kilometres of track daily at speeds up to 15 km/h. This allows more frequent checks without disrupting train schedules.​

Drones Monitor Bridges and Tracks
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Drones Monitor Bridges and Tracks

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras map and inspect bridges, tunnels, and rails from above. They can survey multiple tracks simultaneously, saving time and costs.​

Prevention of Accidents and Delays
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Prevention of Accidents and Delays

Early detection of cracks or faults by robots helps prevent derailments and accidents. Timely maintenance guided by precise data reduces costly delays and keeps networks smooth.​

Benefits for Workers and Passengers
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Benefits for Workers and Passengers

Reducing manual inspections near moving trains means safer working conditions. Passengers benefit from fewer disruptions and enhanced safety.​

The Future of Railway Maintenance
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Future of Railway Maintenance

With ongoing advancements in AI and robotics, fully automated track inspection is becoming standard globally. Railways are investing heavily to adopt these technologies for sustainable operations.​

Trending Photo

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?
7

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you
11

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks
10

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks
10

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks