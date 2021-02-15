How Rafael's RBE2 radar detects and tracks multiple targets

RBE2 radar in the Rafale

According to the Dassault aviation company, Rafale aircraft uses an electronic scanning radar developed by Thales named the RBE2 radar which allows "unprecedented levels" of "situational awareness" with early detection and tracking of multiple targets.

With its superior beam agility and its enormous computing power, the RBE2 offers outstanding performance that cannot be replicated by mechanical scanning radars, the company says.

The company had fitted the Active Electronically Scanned Array” (AESA) RBE2 radar in the Rafale for the first time in October 2012.

