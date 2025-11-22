/How much fuel does the HAL Tejas fighter jet burn during a standard sortie?

When the pilot engages the afterburner for acceleration or combat manoeuvres, fuel consumption increases dramatically. With afterburner engaged, the Tejas burns 600 to 800 kilograms of fuel per hour. This is why pilots use afterburner only when necessary. A brief burst to gain speed in combat or evade a threat uses a lot of fuel quickly. The F404 engine with afterburner has a specific fuel consumption of 1.85 kilograms per kilonewton per hour. This explains why supersonic flight must be limited during long missions.