/How many places has the U.S. B 2 bomber bombed in Iran?

On June 21, 2025, the us used seven B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles to strike Iran’s key nuclear sites, i.e., Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes caused major damage to Iran’s uranium facilities.
The Iran-Israel war saw the US enter the conflict with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
According to satellite images and US official reports, the US targeted three main nuclear sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. These sites are central to Iran’s nuclear programme and enrichment activities.
Reports from Reuters and Maxar Technologies confirm that seven US B-2 bombers took part in the strikes. These bombers are designed to carry heavy bunker-buster bombs for deep underground targets.
Fordo, located near Qom, is built deep inside a mountain. It was hit by at least 14 GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, causing visible craters and damage, as shown in satellite images from 22 June.
Natanz is Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility. The site was struck by several bombs, resulting in a 5.5-metre crater. The damage was confirmed by satellite imagery and independent defence analysts.
Isfahan, a key site for uranium conversion and research, was also attacked. Reports from Maxar Technologies indicate 18 structures were destroyed, with Tomahawk missiles used alongside airstrikes.
