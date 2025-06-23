LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How many places has the U.S. B 2 bomber bombed in Iran?

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 23, 2025, 20:32 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 20:37 IST

On June 21, 2025, the us used seven B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles to strike Iran’s key nuclear sites, i.e., Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes caused major damage to Iran’s uranium facilities.

US Strikes in Iran
1 / 7
(Photograph:X)

US Strikes in Iran

The Iran-Israel war saw the US enter the conflict with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. On 21 June, 2025, US B-2 bombers targeted key nuclear facilities in Iran, raising global concerns.

Which Sites Were Attacked?
2 / 7
(Photograph:Maxar Technologies)

Which Sites Were Attacked?

According to satellite images and US official reports, the US targeted three main nuclear sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. These sites are central to Iran’s nuclear programme and enrichment activities.

How Many B-2 Bombers Were Used?
3 / 7
(Photograph:Creative Commons)

How Many B-2 Bombers Were Used?

Reports from Reuters and Maxar Technologies confirm that seven US B-2 bombers took part in the strikes. These bombers are designed to carry heavy bunker-buster bombs for deep underground targets.

Fordo Nuclear Site
4 / 7
(Photograph:Maxar Technologies)

Fordo Nuclear Site

Fordo, located near Qom, is built deep inside a mountain. It was hit by at least 14 GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, causing visible craters and damage, as shown in satellite images from 22 June.

Natanz Nuclear Site
5 / 7
(Photograph:Maxar Technologies)

Natanz Nuclear Site

Natanz is Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility. The site was struck by several bombs, resulting in a 5.5-metre crater. The damage was confirmed by satellite imagery and independent defence analysts.

Isfahan Nuclear Site
6 / 7
(Photograph:Maxar Technologies)

Isfahan Nuclear Site

Isfahan, a key site for uranium conversion and research, was also attacked. Reports from Maxar Technologies indicate 18 structures were destroyed, with Tomahawk missiles used alongside airstrikes.

Nuclear sites attacked
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Nuclear sites attacked

In total, the US targeted three key nuclear sites in Iran using seven B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles. The strikes caused significant damage.

Trending Photo

Operation Basharat al-Fath: 5 US Army bases that under immediate threat of attack by Iran after airstrikes on Qatar
6

Operation Basharat al-Fath: 5 US Army bases that under immediate threat of attack by Iran after airstrikes on Qatar

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia
6

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?
7

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event
9

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?
7

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?