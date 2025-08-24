/How many F-16s could you buy for the price of one B-2 bomber?

With a base B-2 cost of 2.13 billion dollars, one could purchase nearly 43 of the most advanced F-16 variants, calculated at 50 million dollars each. Even using the higher-end estimate of 70 million dollars per jet, you would still get around 30 F-16s for the same investment. This sharp juxtaposition underlines the B-2’s extraordinary cost, even in an era where modern fighter jets carry their own hefty price tags.