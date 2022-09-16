How could the US sanction China to deter a Taiwan attack?

The United States has warned China that the sanctions it coordinated against Russia over Ukraine should serve as a warning as to what to expect should Beijing move against self-ruled Taiwan.
After Beijing's reaction to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan, Washington has ramped up discussions about sanctions options and the European Union is coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, sources told Reuters.
However, rallying support for such steps will be far more difficult than with Russia was given China's massive role in the global economy. Here are some of the options and obstacles experts, diplomats and former officials have laid out:
(Text: Reuters)