How could the US sanction China to deter a Taiwan attack?

Asian allies likely to be reluctant

Support from Asia is crucial for effective sanctions and it would be hard to persuade countries there given their massive economic ties to China.

Most Asian countries, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea being exceptions, did not go beyond verbal condemnation of Russia over Ukraine, and "Russia is nowhere near as interconnected with the global economy as China is," one Asian diplomat said.

"I'm not sure how realistic this threat of Russia-type sanctions is going to be," he said.

"The most likely country that would support the US position would be Japan. But Japanese companies, even as they've tried to diversify, have so much manufacturing in China, I don't know what they can give up quickly."

A total of 7,486 Japanese firms had local subsidiaries in China in the year that ended in March 2021, just under a third of all of Japanese firms' overseas subsidiaries, according to the latest survey from Japan's trade ministry.

"Many countries are not ready for sanctioning China," an official from a US Asian ally said. "We're in the initial phase to develop solidarity between like-minded countries, which seems a little symbolic and superficial at this moment."

