/How a train stays on track? Understanding the physics of wheel–rail interaction

Train wheels are not flat; they have a slight conical shape, usually with a taper of about 1 in 20. When a train shifts sideways, the wheel on one rail begins rolling on a slightly larger diameter compared to the opposite wheel. The difference in rolling diameters creates a restoring force that guides the axle back to the centre of the track without any active steering. This passive self-centring mechanism is the primary reason trains can run stably at high speeds.