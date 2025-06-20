/Holiday champions: Countries with most holidays in 2024

On Juneteenth, Trump says America has “too many non-working holidays”. We take a look at the top 10 countries which had the most holidays in 2024.
Nepal is the nation with the most holidays, up to 39. It has a mixture of Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian festivals, along with national days. Lunar calendar events and multiple ethnic observances make Nepal’s calendar uniquely rich and festive throughout the year.
Myanmar has approximately 32 holidays, based on the Buddhist Calendar. Major festivals include Thingyan (New Year Water Festival), Full Moon Days, and Independence Day.
Iran has 26 public holidays, many of which are based on Islamic traditions. Important holidays include Nowruz (the Persian New Year), Eid al-Fitr, and Ashura. Nowruz, celebrated on the vernal equinox, is one of the most significant holidays, marking the start of the new year in the Persian calendar.
Sri Lanka has 25 public holidays, including unique monthly “Poya Days” marking every full moon. The calendar reflects its Buddhist heritage, alongside Hindu, Muslim, and Christian observances. National holidays like Independence Day and cultural ones like Sinhala and Tamil New Year highlight the island’s multi-religious fabric.
Bangladesh, a deeply religious yet patriotic society, celebrates 22 holidays blending Islamic traditions with national pride. Major events include Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh), and Language Movement Day.
Egypt observes 22 public holidays, featuring Islamic feasts like Eid, Christian Coptic holidays, and national days such as Revolution Day. The calendar balances religious significance with modern history, making space for both solemn remembrance and festive gatherings across its Muslim and Christian populations.
India is the melting pot of diversity and the epitome of enculturation, celebrates over 21 national holidays, with many more at the state level. Hindu festivals, Islamic Eids, Christian and Sikh holidays, and regional observances like Pongal and Bihu create a mosaic of celebrations, reflecting India’s pluralistic society and federal structure.
Cambodia celebrates up to 28 holidays, including Buddhist festivals like Visak Bochea and Khmer New Year. The holiday count has been officially reduced to 21 in recent years. Most are rooted in Theravāda Buddhism and royal history, with long national closures during major festive periods.
Argentina, one of the most famous holiday destinations of South America itself, has 19 national holidays, highlighting a blend of Catholic religious events and patriotic commemorations. Days like Independence Day and Malvinas Day reflect national pride, while Holy Week and Christmas are widely celebrated. Argentina often designates "bridge holidays" to create long weekends, encouraging domestic travel.
Lebanon’s 19 holidays span religious and political observances. The multi-faith country marks Christian, Muslim, and Druze festivals with public closures. National days like Independence Day and Martyrs’ Day unite the population, while religious holidays mirror the country’s rich sectarian diversity and coexistence.