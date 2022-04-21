Headscarf ban, Russian finance: Macron and Le Pen engage in bitter presidential debate

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right veteran Marine Le Pen went head-to-head in a live presidential debate on Wednesday night that could be crucial in determining the outcome of this weekend's election.

France faces a stark choice in Sunday's second-round run-off between the centrist Macron and the anti-immigration Le Pen, who will seek to become the country's first far-right head of state in an outcome that would send shockwaves around Europe.

There are just two days of campaigning left as Saturday is a day of calm with no campaigning allowed.