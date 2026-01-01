/Happy New Year! World rings in 2026 with celebrations, stunning moments

Nations around the world welcomed the New Year as midnight struck across different time zones. Across continents, New Year celebrations blended tradition and spectacle with fireworks, light shows, and music as people embraced the chance to start 2026 with hope and unity.
India rang in the New Year 2026 with grand celebrations and the skies lit up with fireworks as the clock struck midnight. People in the spiritual city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, started the new year with prayers and wishes by attending the Ganga Aarti and lighting earthen lamps.
Dancers perform on stage as people celebrate the New Year 2026 at the Juyongguan Great Wall, Beijing, on January 1, 2026.
Visitors pray in front of lanterns attached with New Year’s wishes of Buddhist followers at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.
Young women dressed in traditional kimono took part in a Shinto ritual procession to mark the end of the year at Sumiyoshi Taisha, one of Japan’s oldest Shinto shrines, in Osaka, Japan.
Artistes perform a traditional dance to release the sun of 2025 and to welcome the sun of 2026, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Laser lights illuminate the night sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building in Seoul, during a show as people ring in the new year.
Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, on January 1, 2026.
Fireworks light up the sky in Auckland, New Zealand at the stroke of the midnight to welcome the new year.