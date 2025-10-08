/Happy Birthday Matt Damon: 5 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

An Oscar-winning movie is a 1997 drama that depicts the story of Will Hunting, played by Matt Damon, who is a janitor at MIT and also a mathematical genius. The plot takes a turn when a difficult situation arises, forcing him to join therapeutic sessions. In the sessions, he confronts his past and all the things he is struggling with. The film was written by Damon and Ben Affleck, and they won the Oscar award for best screenplay.