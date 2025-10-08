/Happy Birthday Matt Damon: 5 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

LOGIN
Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 13:24 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 13:24 IST

It's Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon's birthday, and we're not keeping calm! The talented actor has touched many hearts and earned immense love from his fans over the years, through his numerous hit films. On the occasion of his birthday, here are 5 must-watch movies of the actor. 

(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday, Matt Damon! One of the most talented actors, film producers, and screenwriters of our generation, Damon has received high praise from his fans for the dedication and hard work he showcased in his hit films. His journey has been remarkable, which has earned him multiple accolades, including an Oscar, Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. On his big day, let's recall some of his movies that are definitely worth watching.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

An Oscar-winning movie is a 1997 drama that depicts the story of Will Hunting, played by Matt Damon, who is a janitor at MIT and also a mathematical genius. The plot takes a turn when a difficult situation arises, forcing him to join therapeutic sessions. In the sessions, he confronts his past and all the things he is struggling with. The film was written by Damon and Ben Affleck, and they won the Oscar award for best screenplay.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie portrays the tale of Mark Watney, an astronaut, who makes a way to survive on Mars when a space mission goes wrong. While he struggles to figure out a way, his friends and colleagues try ways to bring him back.

(Photograph: x)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

An action-thriller based on Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), who is forced to get back to his old ways as an assassin after his girlfriend Marie is killed. The storyline revolves around Jason's mission of vengeance, which drives the focus on the tension and excitement throughout the movie.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Matt Damon as William Garin in the movie that follows the mission of European mercenaries who join a hidden elite group of warriors to fight against nefarious monsters and protect the Great Wall of China.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the futuristic story set in 2154 that imagines the lavish life in Elysium, while on the other hand, people are thriving in poverty on Earth. Matt, as Max, decides to change the fate and goes on a journey to Elysium to restore equality.

