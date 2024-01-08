Golden Globes 2024: Snubs, surprises and the unexpected winners!

| Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

The Golden Globes are one of the most highly anticipated Award nights in the showbiz world. Following years of controversy and accusations of racism, this revamped version of the award night returned at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening with much glitz and glamour. The night honoured the best of cinema presented to the audience in the year 2023, but it was able to satisfy all the moviegoers who saw their favourite contender losing. Much like every year, the award night saw some history-making moments, some of the major releases of the year got snubbed and honoured those who no one even noticed on the nomination list. Earning big bucks, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which was one of the biggest releases, was leading the nominations with nine nods, but unfortunately, ended up with only two Golden Globes. As we wrap the award night, here we have compiled those who got snubbed and a few surprise inclusions.



Elizabeth Debicki - Surprise

With her poignant and nuanced performance as the people's princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki took the biggest award of her life, the Golden Globes in the Best Supporting Actress category. While, it was a big win for Debicki, for the world it was a surprise. The Crown star has beaten veteran actress Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building, who many predicted was the clear winner of this category.

(Photograph: Others )

Taylor Swift - Snubbed

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film shattered all box office records, made history, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, and whatnot. But all these victories have not been able to fetch the Golden trophy. In the newly formed category of box office achievement, Taylor Swift's film was defeated by Greta Garwig's Barbie, which was another most popular movie of 2023, earning $1.4 billion at the box office worldwide.

(Photograph: AFP )

Spider Man: Across the Spider verse - Snubbed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second instalment of the Oscar-winning Spider-verse series, lost the Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture: Animated category to legendary director Hayao Miyazaki's comeback movie The Boy and the Heron.

(Photograph: Others )

Ricky Gervais - Surprise

Ricky Gervais may not return to host the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but this year, he managed to become one of the winners of the night. Gervais was one of the surprise winners as he took a trophy in the new category, Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on television, for his Netflix special Armageddon. The British-comedian won beat strong contender Chris Rock for his Netflix special, Selective Outrage, which many saw as winning.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Barbie - Snubbed

Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar movie surely deserved more trophies! Starring Margot Robbie in the lead, the movie which was leading with nine nominations, unfortunately, took home only two golden trophies. It won the award for Best Song, for ''What Was I Made for'', written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. and the second award in the category Golden Globe award for cinematic and box office achievement.

(Photograph: Others )

Anatomy of a Fall - Surprise

Beating Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Eric Roth, the Anatomy of a Fall's Justine Triet and Arthur Harari emerged as the surprise winners in the screenplay category.

(Photograph: Twitter )