Golden Globes 2022 Nomination predictions: A look at the frontrunners

This year, a handful of quality films were released on OTT and cinema and garnered all the praise and recognition. As we have to wait for an official nominations announcement, so here we bring you our 2021 Golden Globes prediction list of the frontrunners.

Golden Globes 2022 Nomination prediction: Best Movie

By looking at the critics choice, 'Belfast', 'Dune', 'King Richard', and 'The Power of the Dog' will show up in the list, while other two positions are tricky!

1. Belfast

2. Dune

3. King Richard

4. The Power of the Dog

5. Spencer

(Photograph:Twitter)