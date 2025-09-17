/Global Innovation Index 2025: US and China in Top 10, know who topped the list

Global innovation systems are undergoing rapid change as cutting-edge technologies in AI and quantum computing are advancing. As per the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), these nations top the list in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025.
With a GII score of 56.6, China secured the 10th spot in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 based on data released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
Due to the strong performance in the Institutions pillar (ranking 2nd overall), excellent ICT access (ranked 1st), and a top position in Online creativity (ranked 5th), Denmark secured 9th spot with a 56.9 GII score in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025.
The Netherlands secured 8th place in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 as it has a balanced and robust innovation ecosystem, performing strongly in creative output and ranking high in the GII within its innovation clusters.
With a GII Score of 59.1, the United Kingdom secured 6th spot in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 based on data released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
Finland achieved the 7th position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 with a 57.7 GII Score. It has a strong, balanced innovation ecosystem, particularly excelling in the Infrastructure pillar. While the global trend shows a slowdown in R&D growth and venture capital, Finland's robust performance demonstrates its effectiveness in translating innovation investments into higher-quality outputs.
Singapore secured the fifth spot with a score of 59.9, maintaining its reputation as Asia’s innovation hub. Strong investments in digital transformation, R&D, and advanced infrastructure have kept it among the world’s leaders.
Driven by dominance in electronics, semiconductors, and cutting-edge technology research, South Korea ranked 4th with 60 points. The country continues to excel in patent activity and innovation-driven industries.
The United States stood 3rd with 61.7 points, reflecting its strength in world-class universities, top tech companies, and innovation ecosystems. Its leadership in AI, biotech, and advanced manufacturing reinforces its position.
Sweden, scoring 62.6, claimed the 2nd spot. Known for its strong education system, green technology initiatives, and startup culture, Sweden has consistently ranked high in global innovation.
Switzerland retained the top position with 66 points, marking its long-standing dominance in the Global Innovation Index 2025. Its success is attributed to high R&D spending, strong intellectual property protection, and globally competitive industries.