'Genocide, ethnocide, ecocide': Brazilian tribes call for protection of Amazon from Bolsonaro

Leaders of native tribes in Brazil issued a rallying call to protect the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous people from what they called the "genocide, ethnocide and ecocide" planned by the country's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

'They want our lands'

A manifesto signed on Friday at the end of a four-day meeting in the Xingu reservation said Bolsonaro was threatening the survival of indigenous people with plans to allow commercial mining and ranching on their protected lands.

"The government is attacking us and wants to grab our lands," the document said, calling for a year of demonstrations and the support of foreign organizations and environmental activists.

