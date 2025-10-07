/Gaza war, two years later: The staggering toll in lives lost, hunger and devastation

The war has shattered Gaza’s basic infrastructure. Nearly 90 per cent of the water and sanitation network has been destroyed, leaving 96 per cent of households without clean water. The average Gazan now survives on less than 6 litres a day — far below the emergency survival minimum.

Satellite data shows 92 per cent of residential buildings and 88 per cent of commercial spaces have been damaged or destroyed. With 78 per cent of structures flattened, millions remain displaced. The World Bank estimates physical destruction alone at $55 billion.