LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:26 IST

South Africa has set aside about 691 million rand ($38.7 million) for the 2025 G20 Summit, with funds focused on security, logistics, and event organisation to host the world’s top economic leaders safely and effectively.

Hosting the First African G20
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Hosting the First African G20

South Africa is hosting the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, marking the first time the event takes place on African soil. This requires extensive planning and investment to accommodate international leaders and their teams.

Total Budget Allocated
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Total Budget Allocated

The South African government has allocated about 691 million rand, which is roughly 38.7 million US dollars, for the G20 Summit preparations and security measures. This fund supports all necessary arrangements for the event.

Focus on Security Measures
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Focus on Security Measures

A large portion of the budget is dedicated to security, ensuring protection for heads of state and delegates. This includes securing venues, transport routes, and heightened police presence throughout the city.

Logistics and Infrastructure
4 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Logistics and Infrastructure

Beyond security, the budget covers logistics such as transport, accommodation coordination, communication infrastructure, and setting up venues for meetings and media coverage.

Administrative and Organisational Costs
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Administrative and Organisational Costs

Funds also cover administrative expenses including staffing, event management, and coordination between local, national, and international agencies involved in the summit.

Economic and Diplomatic Impact
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Economic and Diplomatic Impact

The investment is seen as an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its capacity on the international stage, boosting its diplomatic relations and potential economic benefits from hosting a major global event.

Budget Oversight and Efficiency
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Budget Oversight and Efficiency

South Africa aims to use the budget efficiently and transparently, following high standards to ensure the summit runs smoothly without excessive expenditure or resource waste.

Trending Photo

G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?
7

G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India
10

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more
7

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?
7

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy
8

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy