/G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

South Africa has set aside about 691 million rand ($38.7 million) for the 2025 G20 Summit, with funds focused on security, logistics, and event organisation to host the world’s top economic leaders safely and effectively.
South Africa is hosting the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, marking the first time the event takes place on African soil. This requires extensive planning and investment to accommodate international leaders and their teams.
A large portion of the budget is dedicated to security, ensuring protection for heads of state and delegates. This includes securing venues, transport routes, and heightened police presence throughout the city.
Beyond security, the budget covers logistics such as transport, accommodation coordination, communication infrastructure, and setting up venues for meetings and media coverage.
Funds also cover administrative expenses including staffing, event management, and coordination between local, national, and international agencies involved in the summit.
The investment is seen as an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its capacity on the international stage, boosting its diplomatic relations and potential economic benefits from hosting a major global event.
South Africa aims to use the budget efficiently and transparently, following high standards to ensure the summit runs smoothly without excessive expenditure or resource waste.