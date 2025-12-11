/From Virat’s centuries to Shubman Gill’s 269: 5 standout Indian cricket performances that defined 2025

A look back at India’s best cricket performances of 2025, highlighting the players who made a mark with unforgettable contributions throughout the year.
Rohit Sharma anchored India’s chase in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with a calm 76 off 84. He absorbed pressure, kept the innings steady and guided India home with six balls left to lift the trophy.
Tilak Verma stepped up under pressure in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, scoring a composed 69 off 53. His innings kept India in control during a tricky chase and helped seal a tense five-wicket win over Pakistan.
Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of the tournament during the semi-final of the Women's ODI WC at DY Patil Stadium, staying unbeaten on 127 while chasing 339 against Australia. She paced the game perfectly, kept India alive throughout and carried the team to a memorable World Cup win.
Virat Kohli delivered two back-to-back vintage hundreds in the ODI series against South Africa, showing complete command over tempo and pressure. His shot selection, fitness and game awareness stood out as he lifted India through the series. He finished the series with 302 runs and was awarded ‘Player of the Series’.
Shubman Gill powered India to a famous win in Birmingham with a superb 269 against England. He batted with control, picked his moments to attack and stayed in charge throughout the innings, turning the match into a comfortable victory for India.