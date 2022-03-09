From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Top 5 cricketing superstars with most Instagram followers

Virat Kohli tops the list. He is the first international cricketer to cross 100-million followers on the social media platform. In the overall list, Kohli is the only cricketer in the top 5, occupying the third spot.
Kohli's followers are well past the 180-m mark. UNBELIEVABLE!
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, comes second on the list. For the unversed, he is least active on social media platforms in current times. Despite his negligible presence on Instagram, with his last post on January 8 2021, he still has over 37-million followers on the platform.
Dhoni is currently gearing up to lead defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition.
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in late 2013. Nine years down the line, he still remains extremely popular and features in the third spot. The former Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) opener has over 33-million followers on Instagram.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, Team India's new all-format captain, is at the fourth spot. Hitman often engages with fans courtesy his quirky posts, sharing pictures from training and quality time with family members.
Rohit, thus, has 22-million-plus followers on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya completes the top-five. In his six-year-long international career, the flamboyant all-rounder has already moved past some experienced international stars such as AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Warner, etc., to feature in the top five.
Hardik's Instagram profile comprises several family posts, training pictures and videos, endorsements, etc., which garners plenty of eyeballs. Thus, he has in excess of 20-million followers on Instagram. Currently, he is preparing to lead Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022.