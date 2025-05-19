(Photograph: Bureau )

Ukraine

Ukraine, in 1991, inherited the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal with approximately 1,900 warheads, after the Soviet Union collapsed. By 1996, it had already transferred all nuclear arms to Russia. The move was influenced by economic hardship, a lack of infrastructure to control the arsenal, but was mostly a result of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the US, UK, and Russia pledged Ukraine’s sovereignty in exchange for disarmament.