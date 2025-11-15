/From Tom Barrack and David Blaine to Michael Wolff: 8 key names in the new Epstein email release

Thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails have now been released by the US House Oversight Committee, offering the clearest glimpse yet into his wide circle of correspondents. The initial release by Democrats was swiftly followed, within hours, by House Republicans publishing a significantly larger batch of files, arguing that the first release had been “cherry-picked” and intended to “create a fake narrative to slander President Trump.” The documents include exchanges with politicians, journalists, academics, business leaders and entertainers. While the presence of a name in an email does not imply criminal activity, the cache illustrates how Epstein operated and maintained access to influential figures well after his original conviction.