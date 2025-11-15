/From Tom Barrack and David Blaine to Michael Wolff: 8 key names in the new Epstein email release

Thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails have now been released by the US House Oversight Committee, offering the clearest glimpse yet into his wide circle of correspondents.
Thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails have now been released by the US House Oversight Committee, offering the clearest glimpse yet into his wide circle of correspondents. The initial release by Democrats was swiftly followed, within hours, by House Republicans publishing a significantly larger batch of files, arguing that the first release had been “cherry-picked” and intended to “create a fake narrative to slander President Trump.” The documents include exchanges with politicians, journalists, academics, business leaders and entertainers. While the presence of a name in an email does not imply criminal activity, the cache illustrates how Epstein operated and maintained access to influential figures well after his original conviction.
The former journalist appears repeatedly in Epstein’s correspondence. The emails suggest that Epstein viewed Thomas as a useful figure for shaping media narratives about his reputation. Several messages reference discussions about perception, influence and how journalists framed coverage of Epstein. According to ABC News reporting, on December 8, 2015, Epstein emailed then reporter, and asked, “would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.” Thomas responded, “Yes!!” but later told the Times that Epstein never sent any photos and that he never saw such images. Whether the photos ever existed is still unknown.
Barrack, a billionaire investor and former adviser to Donald Trump, exchanged messages with Epstein throughout 2016. Their correspondence indicates a sustained relationship during a critical election year, reflecting how Epstein continued cultivating ties to individuals close to political power.
The world-famous illusionist is mentioned in a small number of emails. In one letter, he supports a visa application for a model, and in another exchange, he simply responds to a dinner invitation. His inclusion highlights the casual social overlap Epstein maintained with public figures outside politics or finance.
The author of several bestsellers on Donald Trump, Wolff exchanges media-strategy emails with Epstein, offering insights on reputational tactics. In a 2019 email, Epstein claims that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” though the meaning is ambiguous and remains unverified. Wolff also advises Epstein on managing public messaging around Trump.
The former Israeli prime minister features in emails involving geopolitical discussions, travel logistics and intellectual debate. Barak has confirmed his connection to Epstein in the past but denies involvement in any illegal activity. The messages show Epstein operating as a connector between highly placed international figures.
Ruemmler, who served as White House Counsel under Barack Obama and later joined Goldman Sachs, appears multiple times in the emails. The exchanges touch on legal and political topics, including discussions of impeachment arguments. Her presence in the archive again reflects the breadth of Epstein’s post-conviction network.
The former White House chief strategist is described in the emails as someone Epstein sought to advise. Bnnon regularly exchanged text messages with Epstein. According to The Washington Post, in one exchange, Epstein suggests that a woman he is connected with will contact the email recipient. The person responds: “Oh ‘the next future ex-mrs. bannon."
The linguist and political commentator also appears in the newly released messages. His correspondence reportedly covers intellectual and political topics rather than personal matters. Chomsky has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein, saying their interactions involved academic discussions.