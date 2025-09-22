/From Titanic to The Notebook: 8 best romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, and more

Love watching romantic movies? Here are the best films to enjoy on popular streaming platforms. These stories are full of passion, heartbreak, and happy endings. Perfect to watch for a cozy night or when you need a little romance in life.
Titanic is a timeless love story set against the sinking of the great ship. Jack and Rose, from different worlds, fall deeply in love amid disaster. The film combines romance, history, and emotion in a classic that still moves millions today.
The Notebook tells a heartfelt story of young lovers, Noah and Allie, battling class differences and time. Their love is remembered through an elderly man’s touching recollection. This film is a beloved tearjerker full of passion and memories.
Casablanca is a classic story of love and sacrifice set during World War II. Rick and Ilsa reunite in Morocco but face difficult choices amid political danger. Known for its iconic lines and atmosphere, it remains a defining love story.
La La Land follows two dreamers, Mia and Sebastian, as they chase ambitions and love in Los Angeles. This musical romance celebrates joy and heartbreak in equal measure. It’s a colourful story about following your heart and dreams.
Amélie is a whimsical French romance about a shy waitress who decides to bring happiness to others. The film’s charm lies in its quirky characters and Parisian backdrop. It’s a sweet tale of love, hope, and the magic of small moments.
Set in the sunny Italian countryside, this film explores a tender romance between Elio and Oliver. It delicately portrays first love and self-discovery with beautiful visuals and music. The story stays with viewers long after it ends.
A Star Is Born is about a rising singer and a fading star whose love shines amid struggles and sacrifice. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, it mixes drama, music, and romance to powerful effect. The film touches hearts with its emotional depth.
This heartfelt film follows two teenagers who meet at a cancer support group and fall in love. Their relationship explores young love’s beauty and fragility. It’s an emotional story about hope, pain, and living life fully despite odds.