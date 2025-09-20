From The Crown to The Empress: Best royal-themed dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime and other

Where to watch: Netflix

The Royals is an Indian romantic comedy-drama that revolves around a young and passionate girl, Sophia, who partners with Prince Aviraaj, aka Fizzy, who is well-aware of the financial crises that he and his family are in. To get out of he crisis, he partners with Sophia and uses the royal palace for a hospitality business. What started as a business plan ended up changing Sophia and Fizzy's lives forever.