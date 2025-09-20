LOGIN
From The Crown to The Empress: Best royal-themed dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime and other

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 20:10 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 20:10 IST

From the historic The Crown to entertaining Young Royals to gripping The Empress, here are the best royal-themed TV series that one could not resist watching. 

Historical royal-themed dramas are one of the most-loved genreṣ. From the compelling and gripping The Crown to Victoria, we have compiled a list of the best royal-themed series available on Netflix, Prime and other platforms.

Where to watch: Netflix

One of the most talked-about royal dramas, The Crown. The show revolves around the life of Queen Elizabeth II, including the political and personal decisions she took in her life that shaped her monarchy.

Where to watch: Netflix

The magnificent TV series, The Empress, tells the story of the incredible life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, popularly known as Sisi. The series depicts the journey from her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I to the struggles she faced to adapt to a new royal life in a foreign world.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The TV show tells the story of Alexandrina Victoria, revolving around her dramatic ascension to the British throne, her powerful rise into a strong monarch and her close bonds with Lord Melbourne, along with her marriage to Prince Albert.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Swedish royal drama revolves around Prince Wilhelm's hidden romance with Simon Eriksson at his boarding school, along with other struggles to balance his life as a royal with obligations and his personal identity and same-sex relationship.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Royals is an Indian romantic comedy-drama that revolves around a young and passionate girl, Sophia, who partners with Prince Aviraaj, aka Fizzy, who is well-aware of the financial crises that he and his family are in. To get out of he crisis, he partners with Sophia and uses the royal palace for a hospitality business. What started as a business plan ended up changing Sophia and Fizzy's lives forever.

