/From Steve Smith to Ricky Ponting: 5 batters with most Test hundreds in Sydney

A look at the five batters with the most Test hundreds at the Sydney Cricket Ground, highlighting iconic innings, big runs, and record-breaking performances that have shaped the venue’s rich Test history.
Ricky Ponting’s dominance at the Sydney Cricket Ground remains unmatched. Across 16 Tests, the former Australia captain piled up 1,480 runs and struck six centuries, repeatedly delivering big-match innings and turning the SCG into one of his most productive Test venues.
Steve Smith has made the SCG his modern-day fortress. In just 13 Tests, he has already smashed five Test hundreds in Sydney, scoring over 1,200 runs and consistently producing long, pressure-defying knocks that change the course of matches.
Wally Hammond’s record at the SCG stands as a reminder of his greatness. Playing only five Tests in Sydney, the England legend hammered four centuries, including a commanding double hundred, dominating attacks and leaving a lasting mark on the historic ground.
Usman Khawaja has enjoyed a special connection with the SCG. In 10 Tests at his home venue, he has scored four centuries, combining calm defence with elegant strokeplay while often anchoring Australia’s innings in crucial moments.
David Warner brought pace and intent to Test cricket at the SCG. Featuring in 12 Tests at the venue, he struck four hundreds, scored quickly at the top, and regularly gave Australia strong starts that set the tone for the rest of the match.