From Sputnik-1 to Sputnik V: Russian scientific achievements

On the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first man in space, here are some of the country's most notable scientific and technological achievements:

Russia boasts a rich history of scientific invention across a wide variety of fields, from the Sputnik satellite to the coronavirus vaccine of the same name.

Sputnik satellite

In one of the most significant modern inventions, Russia launched the first artificial satellite on October 4, 1957.

At the time, the beep-beep sent back to Earth from Sputnik-1 represented the start of the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States during the Cold War.

Sent to space by an intercontinental ballistic missile, which forced Washington to realise that Moscow would be able to strike its territory.

The Soviets maintained their lead in the initial years of the race. They boasted the first manned flight to space by Gagarin on April 12, 1961, the first spacewalk four years later by Alexei Leonov and the first lunar probe in 1966.

But the United States beat them to the moon with the first manned landing in 1969.

