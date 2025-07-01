/From Shikhar Dhawan to Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Indian cricketers with their autobiographies

As former India southpaw batter Shikhar Dhawan announced his autobiography ‘The One’. Let's have a look at the five Indian cricketers who have their own autobiographies.= from Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly shares the inspiring journey of his evolvement in his autobiography. Released in 2019, ‘A Century Is Not Enough’ details Ganguly's leadership, struggles and monumental contribution to transforming India into a competitive cricket force.
In ‘The Test Of My Life’ (2013), Yuvraj Singh narrates his battle with cancer and the determination that drove him to win the 2011 ODI World Cup. His journey of recovery, personal strength and comeback to cricket is truly inspiring for every reader.
Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography, ‘Playing It My Way’ (2014), takes EVERY READER through his journey from a young boy dreaming of cricket to becoming the GOD of cricket, the greatest icon. The book highlights his challenges, triumphs and the emotional journey of winning the 2011 World Cup.
VVS Laxman’s ‘281 and Beyond’ (2011) focuses on his memorable 281-run innings against Australia at Eden Gardens (Kolkata) in 2001, but it also covers his entire cricketing career.
Former India southpaw Shikhar Dhawan announced his autobiography on July 1,2025. Dhawan will dig deep into his career highs and lows, leadership roles and struggles that he faced in his decorated career. The book is about dreaming, falling, learning and rising again.