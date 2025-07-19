LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers fastest to 100 ODI wickets

From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers fastest to 100 ODI wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 18:35 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 18:35 IST

From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan, here's a look at top five bowlers fastest to take 100 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Sandeep Lamichhane, Bilal Khan and Mitchell Starc.

1. Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) - 42 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) - 42 matches

Star spinner from Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 100 wickets in ODIs. He took just 42 matches to achieve this milestone.

2. Rashid Khan - 44 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rashid Khan - 44 matches

Afghanistan's wicket-taking machine Rashid Khan is also part of the elite club. He took 44 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs. He is considered as one of the best spinners for Afghanistan cricket team.

3. Bilal Khan (Oman) - 49 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Bilal Khan (Oman) - 49 matches

Rising star from Oman Bilal Khan is one of the unknown names who features in the record books. He achieved the milestone of 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches.

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 51 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 51 matches

Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is fourth on this list. He took 51 matches to complete his 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.

5. Mitchell Starc (Pakistan) - 52 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Mitchell Starc (Pakistan) - 52 matches

Aussie World Cup-winner, Mitchell Starc is also part of the elite list. The speedster took 52 matches to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.

Trending Photo

From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers fastest to 100 ODI wickets
5

From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers fastest to 100 ODI wickets

Can fighter jets fly with just one wing? Here’s what happened to F‑15D Eagle
7

Can fighter jets fly with just one wing? Here’s what happened to F‑15D Eagle

This pilot stole an entire Soviet fighter jet and fled to another country!
7

This pilot stole an entire Soviet fighter jet and fled to another country!

Top secret or total scam: The mystery of the world's fastest jet SR-72 'Son of Blackbird'
5

Top secret or total scam: The mystery of the world's fastest jet SR-72 'Son of Blackbird'

'Trapped in a drowning fighter jet': How an F‑8 pilot pulled off a daring underwater ejection and survived
7

'Trapped in a drowning fighter jet': How an F‑8 pilot pulled off a daring underwater ejection and survived