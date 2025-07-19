/From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan: 5 bowlers fastest to 100 ODI wickets

From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rashid Khan, here's a look at top five bowlers fastest to take 100 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Sandeep Lamichhane, Bilal Khan and Mitchell Starc.
Star spinner from Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 100 wickets in ODIs. He took just 42 matches to achieve this milestone.
Afghanistan's wicket-taking machine Rashid Khan is also part of the elite club. He took 44 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs. He is considered as one of the best spinners for Afghanistan cricket team.
Rising star from Oman Bilal Khan is one of the unknown names who features in the record books. He achieved the milestone of 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches.
Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is fourth on this list. He took 51 matches to complete his 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.
Aussie World Cup-winner, Mitchell Starc is also part of the elite list. The speedster took 52 matches to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.