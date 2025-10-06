/From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, 5 highest individual ODI scores for India in Australia

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, here is a look at five highest individual ODI scores for India in Australia. The list also features the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Shikhar Dhawan as the ODI series against Australia approaches.
Rohit Sharma’s majestic 171* against Australia at the WACA in Perth in January 2016 remains one of his finest ODI innings. On a fast, bouncy track where run-scoring was never easy, Rohit showcased remarkable composure and timing to anchor India’s innings.
Sourav Ganguly’s brilliant 141 against Pakistan at Adelaide in the 2000 Carlton & United Series was one of his most memorable ODI knocks. Chasing 267, Ganguly led India’s fightback with a captain’s innings full of elegance and grit.
Yuvraj Singh’s commanding 139 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2004 was a showcase of his flair and temperament under pressure. Batting at No. 5, Yuvraj walked in with India struggling at 80/3 and took charge of the innings with maturity beyond his years.
Rohit Sharma’s fluent 138 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January 2015 was a masterclass in controlled stroke play. Coming in after an early wicket, Rohit anchored the innings with elegance and calmness, building his knock with patient singles and punishing loose deliveries with trademark drives and pulls.
Shikhar Dhawan’s dazzling 137 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup was one of the finest innings of his career. Opening the batting in front of a packed MCG crowd, Dhawan took on the Proteas’ world-class pace attack with confidence and flair.