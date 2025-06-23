LOGIN
  • /From Ravichandran Ashwin to Jasprit Bumrah, meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets since 2020

Published: Jun 23, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 16:30 IST

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Jasprit Bumrah, meet 5 bowlers with the most Test wickets since 2020 also featuring Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

1. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 175 Wickets in 69 Innings
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is top of the list with 175 wickets in the post-Covid era. The veteran announced his retirement from the sport in December 2024 but has enough to keep him top of the pile until the time of writing.

2. Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 173 Wickets in 73 Innings
Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is second with 173 wickets in 73 innings, during this period he has hardly missed any matches for Australia. His tally is the highest by any active bowler since 2020 with Ashwin retiring during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

3. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 162 Wickets in 72 Innings
Pat Cummins has become a force to reckon with having added multiple ICC trophies along with personal feats. Cummins has scalped 162 wickets in 72 innings since 2020, meaning he sits third on the list of most wickets.

4. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 148 Wickets in 63 Innings
A modern-day legend, in just 63 innings Jaspri Bumrah has scalped 148 wickets since the beginning of 2020. If not for injuries, Bumrah could easily have been in the top two for most Test wickets bagged by a bowler since 2020.

5. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147 Wickets in 79 Innings
The man who played a key role in Australia’s WTC and ODI World Cup win, Mitchell Starc has bagged 147 wickets in 79 innings. Starc has been ever-present in the Australia Test squad, one of the reasons for his rich success in the last few years.

