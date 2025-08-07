/From Ragdoll Cat to Sphynx Cat: 5 friendly cat breeds in the world

From Ragdoll Cat to Sphynx Cat, here's a look at the five friendly cat breeds in the world.
Ragdoll cats are generally large and gentle house cats. They are famous for their calm nature and soft, silky fur. Ragdolls are friendly, easygoing and great for families with kids or other pets.
This breed was created in the 1960s by a breeder named Ann Baker, who crossed a stray cat with Siamese and Birman cats.
Maine Coons are one of the biggest cat breeds and are easy to recognise because of their thick fur, long bushy tail and their large size. They are one of the oldest natural breeds in North America.
These cats are playful, friendly and love to spend time with people. Because of their gentle and loving nature, they’re often called as gentle giants.
British Shorthairs are strong and chubby cheeked cats with a round face and a thick soft body coat. Their fur comes in many colours, including black, white, cream, red and chocolate.
They are one of the oldest cat breeds and are loved for their calm and quiet nature.
Scottish Fold cats are known for their folded ears, which make them look a bit like owls. They have round heads and generally have medium to large bodies.
These cats are affectionate, smart and adjust well between people, especially children and new places.
The Sphynx is a rare cat breed that has very little hair on their body. Even though they look different, they are very loving and love to enjoy around people and children. These cats are very playful and easily adapt the surroundings and since they don’t have fur, they need regular cleaning to keep their skin clean and healthy.