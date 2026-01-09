LOGIN
From Pujara to Gaikwad: Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 List A runs

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 20:23 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 20:23 IST

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fastest to batter to reach 5,000 List A runs in 95 innings. Shubman Gill comes second with 107 innings followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (109 innings), Fakhar Zaman (109 innings), and Shan Masood (110 innings).

Ruturaj Gaikwad (India) - 95 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (India) - 95 innings

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad now has the record of scoring 5,000 runs in List A cricket faster than any other batter. He reached the milestone in just 95 innings. He now has 5,060 runs in 99 matches in List A cricket at an average of 58. He also has scored 20 tons (1 in ODI) and has a highest score of 220 not out.

Shubman Gill (India) - 107 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill (India) - 107 innings

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill held the record before Gaikwad. He had reached the 5,000 List A runs in 107 innings. Overall, Gill has 5,093 runs in 114 List A matches at an average of 51. He also has scored 14 tons (8 in ODIs) with a highest score of 208.

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - 109 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - 109 innings

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is third on the list. He had reached 5,000 List A runs in 109 innings. Overall, he played 130 List A matches and scored 5,759 runs at an average of 57. He also scored 16 List A tons with a best of 174.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 109 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: ILT20)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 109 innings

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman had also scored 5,000 List A runs in 109 innings. Overall, he has played 169 List A matches, scoring 7,296 runs at an average of nearly 46. He also has 19 List A tons to his name, 11 of which came in ODIs, with a best of 210 not out.

Shan Masood (Pakistan) - 110 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Shan Masood (Pakistan) - 110 innings

Paksitan Test skipper Shan Masood rounds up top 5 by reaching 5,000 List A runs in 110 innings. Overall, Masood has played 142 List A matches, scoring 6,143 runs at an average of 53. He also has 17 tons to his name with a best of 182 not out.

