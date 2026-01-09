/From Pujara to Gaikwad: Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 List A runs

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fastest to batter to reach 5,000 List A runs in 95 innings. Shubman Gill comes second with 107 innings followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (109 innings), Fakhar Zaman (109 innings), and Shan Masood (110 innings).
India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad now has the record of scoring 5,000 runs in List A cricket faster than any other batter. He reached the milestone in just 95 innings. He now has 5,060 runs in 99 matches in List A cricket at an average of 58. He also has scored 20 tons (1 in ODI) and has a highest score of 220 not out.
India ODI skipper Shubman Gill held the record before Gaikwad. He had reached the 5,000 List A runs in 107 innings. Overall, Gill has 5,093 runs in 114 List A matches at an average of 51. He also has scored 14 tons (8 in ODIs) with a highest score of 208.
Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is third on the list. He had reached 5,000 List A runs in 109 innings. Overall, he played 130 List A matches and scored 5,759 runs at an average of 57. He also scored 16 List A tons with a best of 174.
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman had also scored 5,000 List A runs in 109 innings. Overall, he has played 169 List A matches, scoring 7,296 runs at an average of nearly 46. He also has 19 List A tons to his name, 11 of which came in ODIs, with a best of 210 not out.
Paksitan Test skipper Shan Masood rounds up top 5 by reaching 5,000 List A runs in 110 innings. Overall, Masood has played 142 List A matches, scoring 6,143 runs at an average of 53. He also has 17 tons to his name with a best of 182 not out.