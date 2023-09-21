From Nicholas Pooran to Jos Buttler: Five batters with most sixes in ODIs since CWC '19

Here's listing top five batters with most sixes in the ODI format since CWC '19 in England and Wales -

1) Nicholas Pooran

West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran tops the list with most ODI sixes since CWC '19. He has 70 sixes but sadly won't be able to add to his tally in the upcoming 50-over World Cup with two-time former champions West Indies not being able to qualify.

2) Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has hit 54 sixes and occupies the second spot. With no Pooran, he will aim to move closer to his tally, or overcome it, in the forthcoming CWC 2023 edition in India. Rohit was the top run-getter in the CWC '19 edition, with 648 runs including five centuries (along with 14 sixes -- third overall).

3) Shai Hope

West Indies batter Shai Hope comes after Hitman. Hope has been the Windies' consistent run-getter in the 50-over format. Since the last World Cup, he has hit 40 maximums. He might fall down in the list with no West Indies in the CWC 2023 edition.

4) KL Rahul

India's former white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul occupies the fourth spot. Since the last World Cup, Rahul has hit 38 sixes. He was in good form in Asia Cup 2023 and will look to add more runs and sixes in the upcoming ICC event on home soil.

5) Jos Buttler

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler sits at the fifth spot. He has hit 37 sixes since the last edition of the ODI World Cup. In CWC '19, he slammed eight sixes (tenth overall). With him captaining the defending champions in CWC '23, he will look to lead from the front and back his hitting prowess to add more sixes under his belt.

