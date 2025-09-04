/From Kohli to Tendulkar: Meet the childhood coaches who built India’s cricket icons

As we celebrate Teacher’s Day, it’s important to understand the crucial role teachers play in shaping our lives. Let’s take a glance at five legendary Indian cricket icons and the coaches who helped build their remarkable careers.
Rajkumar Sharma trained Virat Kohli at his West Delhi Cricket Academy. Under Sharma’s guidance, Kohli evolved into one of India’s modern greats, scoring over 14,000 ODI runs and captaining India across formats with unmatched intensity and fitness.
Rohit Sharma was spotted by Dinesh Lad and mentored at Swami Vivekanand School in Mumbai. With Lad’s backing, Rohit rose to become India’s all-format captain, scoring three ODI double centuries and leading the team to T20 World Cup glory in 2024 and Champions Trophy , 2025.
Sarfaraz Khan was coached by his father, Naushad Khan, who trained him rigorously on Mumbai grounds. After years of domestic dominance, Sarfaraz earned his India Test debut in 2024, showcasing the same grit his father helped him build.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was mentored by Jwala Singh, who provided shelter and training during his early struggles. From living in tents to scoring a Test double century against England in 2024, Jaiswal’s rise reflects Singh’s belief and coaching.
Sachin Tendulkar was shaped by Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park, where he shaped his technique and temperament. Tendulkar went on to become the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 100 centuries.