/From JeM to LeT: 5 Pakistan-backed terror networks behind India’s most notorious attacks

JeM was founded in Pakistan by Maulana Masood Azhar in 2000 after his release by Indian authorities. The group claimed responsibility for the 2001 attack on India’s Parliament in New Delhi, which killed eight people. It later carried out the April 2019 suicide bombing in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed 40 CRPF personnel. JeM continues to adapt by decentralising its camps and using digital methods to recruit and fundraise.