/From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, 5 all rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests

From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, here is a glance at five all-rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests. The list also features the likes of Gary Sobers, Ben Stokes and Carl Hooper.
South Africa legend Jacques Kallis scored 13,289 runs in his Test career along with 45 hundreds. He also enjoyed a highly successful career with the ball having bagged 292 wickets in 166 Test matches for the Proteas.
West Indies legend Gary Sobers scored 8032 runs in 93 matches for the national side, having cemented his legacy. Alongside runs he also scalped 235 wickets for West Indies, enjoying a successful spell with the side.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has 6914 runs at the time of writing in Test cricket as he continues to impress. He also has 219 wickets for the national team, underlining his importance in the side.
West Indies’ Carl Hooper is next on the list with 5761 runs and 114 wickets for the side during his playing days. He played a pivotal role in West Indies’ dominance in Test cricket in the late 1990s, enjoying a highly successful career.
India’s Kapil Dev also enjoyed a highly successful career, pocketing 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs in his playing days. He was the captain of the side that won the 1983 ODI World Cup and enjoyed a stellar run with the national side.