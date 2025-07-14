LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, 5 all rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests

From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, 5 all-rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:15 IST

From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, here is a glance at five all-rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests. The list also features the likes of Gary Sobers, Ben Stokes and Carl Hooper. 

1. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13,289 runs, 292 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13,289 runs, 292 wickets

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis scored 13,289 runs in his Test career along with 45 hundreds. He also enjoyed a highly successful career with the ball having bagged 292 wickets in 166 Test matches for the Proteas.

2. Sir Garfield “Garry” Sobers (West Indies) - 8,032 runs, 235 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Sir Garfield “Garry” Sobers (West Indies) - 8,032 runs, 235 wickets

West Indies legend Gary Sobers scored 8032 runs in 93 matches for the national side, having cemented his legacy. Alongside runs he also scalped 235 wickets for West Indies, enjoying a successful spell with the side.

3. Ben Stokes (England) – 6814 runs, 219 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Ben Stokes (England) – 6814 runs, 219 wickets

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has 6914 runs at the time of writing in Test cricket as he continues to impress. He also has 219 wickets for the national team, underlining his importance in the side.

4. Carl Hooper (West Indies) - 5,761 runs, 114 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Carl Hooper (West Indies) - 5,761 runs, 114 wickets

West Indies’ Carl Hooper is next on the list with 5761 runs and 114 wickets for the side during his playing days. He played a pivotal role in West Indies’ dominance in Test cricket in the late 1990s, enjoying a highly successful career.

5. Kapil Dev (India) - 5,248 runs, 434 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Kapil Dev (India) - 5,248 runs, 434 wickets

India’s Kapil Dev also enjoyed a highly successful career, pocketing 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs in his playing days. He was the captain of the side that won the 1983 ODI World Cup and enjoyed a stellar run with the national side.

Trending Photo

From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, 5 all-rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests
5

From Jacques Kallis to Kapil Dev, 5 all-rounders with 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in Tests

What is Skynex? Ukraine’s German-made drone killers firing 1,000 rounds a minute
7

What is Skynex? Ukraine’s German-made drone killers firing 1,000 rounds a minute

This fighter jet shot itself down! The suicidal story of Belgian F-16
6

This fighter jet shot itself down! The suicidal story of Belgian F-16

From Brian Lara to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters fastest to 10000 Test runs
5

From Brian Lara to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters fastest to 10000 Test runs

Who won Wimbledon 2025? Full list of singles, doubles and mixed doubles champions
7

Who won Wimbledon 2025? Full list of singles, doubles and mixed doubles champions