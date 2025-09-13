LOGIN
From House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths to Beckham: Top 7 documentaries of all time on Netflix

From House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths to Beckham, here we have curated a list of 7 documentaries available on Netflix that are surpassing its viewership from a long time.

Documentaries are captivating audiences by providing real-time clips and the story of the survivor and the victim in one hour gripping. As we get into the weekend vibe, here we have handpicked some of the best 7 documentaries of all time on Netflix.

Beckham
Starring, David Beckham, a documentary with untold and never-before-seen footage, Beckham is a limited series with 4 episodes which follows the life journey of David, rising from being a common man to a global football star. The documentary secured a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The Social Dilemma
The Social Dilemma explores the addictive yet dangerous impact of social networking on human beings. The series is based on the facts, grabbing attention on the real concerns like addiction, misinformation and psychological manipulation. In today's world, it is a must-watch documentary to gain knowledge on serious issues.

The Elephant Whisperer
The Elephant Whisperer is a story of a couple, Bomman and Bellie, who cared for an orphaned Elephant whom they named Raghu, in India. The story showcases the deep, untold, pure-hearted emotions between human beings and animals. Making history, it was the first Indian Documentary to win an Oscar.

The Tinder Swindler
A true crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, is a British series directed by Felicity Morris. A docu-drama tells the story of a group of women, who have been trapped on a dating app by Simon Leviev, an Israeli man, who used Tinder and conned women out of an estimated 10 million dollars. An eye-opener series is definitely a must-watch.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, a documentary based on the mysterious deaths of 11 people together in Burari, situated in Delhi. The series includes old videos of the family, interviews of police officers and journalists, revealing key details of the horrific incident.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
Indian Predator is based on the crime story about Chandrakant Jha, the Butcher of Delhi, a mysterious serial killer who murdered people and left their bodies with a note outside Delhi's Tihar Jail. The series covers the investigation by the officer, Sunder Singh, to find the killer, who had a grudge against the system.

aka Charlie Sheen
The newly released documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, tells the story of the actor's life, including his addiction, love life, personal struggle and more.

